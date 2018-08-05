Ruth Epstein

April 4, 1921 - June 2, 2018
LEAWOOD, Kan. - Ruth Miriam Shapera Epstein, 97, passed away on June 2, 2018, in Leawood, Kansas, from complications due to a stroke.
Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 4, 1921, to Charles and Jenny Harris Shapera, she was a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus, where she majored in Foreign Languages and was a member of Sigma Delta Tau Sorority. Not long after completing her degree, Ruth moved to Washington, D.C., to work at the Pentagon, where she met Frederick Epstein, then a Captain in the U.S. Army. They married in 1945.
She and Fred moved to Davenport, Iowa, in 1956 after purchasing radio station KSTT in 1955. Ruth went to work in 1957 as a morning DJ with her own show, “Coffee Time With Ruth” becoming the first, and only, female member of what was to become known as “The KSTT Knights of the Turntable”. The format of her show was aimed at the female audience with music, on-air discussions of local events, travel, wardrobe, and timely interviews with individuals from the community.
From the early 60's to the late 70's, she and her husband were two pioneers of radio talk shows with the weekday “Conversations with Ruth and Fred”. Their talk show format was a first for the Quad-Cities region and frequently dealt with politically controversial subject matter concerning important issues of the day: civil rights and fair housing, corruption issues in local government, and many issues confronting state and federal government.
While living in Davenport, Ruth was an active member of the Temple Emmanuel Sisterhood and Hadassah, serving on a variety of committees and boards for those organizations. In 1963, Ruth was appointed to the Governor's Commission on the Status of Women by then Iowa Governor Harold Hughes, and served on that board through 1968.
Because of her devotion to civil rights and human rights, she worked with Fred and others in the Quad City community to organize a local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and maintained her membership in that organization throughout her life. It was due to this work and effort that KSTT Radio Station was honored by the Catholic Interracial Council in 1968 as the recipient of that year's Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award.
Ruth and Fred retired when they sold the radio station in 1979. San Francisco became their home, but they also spent part of each year in Europe, (France, England, and Spain,) and still made time to live their dream of travelling around the world.
It was through her travels that Ruth turned her interest in antiques, both researching and collecting, into her own successful small business specializing in collecting and selling vintage perfume bottles. She engaged in constant searches for bottles and did trade shows in California, Oregon, and Washington, as well as shows at perfume bottle conventions throughout the U.S. sponsored by the International Perfume Bottle Association (IBPA) of which she was a member.
After the death of Fred in 1998, she moved to Los Angeles, continuing her business and enjoying travelling with her sister, Bette Weiss, throughout Asia, Eastern Europe, Patagonia, Argentina, Morocco and other exotic locales. She spent her 85th birthday with her daughter Judi hiking in Death Valley!
Ruth was fortunate enough to be able to live independently until December 2017. Throughout her life, she maintained her interest in promoting social justice, fighting anti-Semitism, and supporting Democratic politics. Whether in Iowa, California or Kansas, Ruth never missed a caucus nor an election. She and Fred took pride in being selected delegates to Iowa county and state democratic conventions on several occasions, and ALWAYS made arrangements to vote by mail or absentee ballot if they were travelling.
She is survived by Daughter Judith Epstein, of Carson City, Nevada, Sister Bette Weiss of Columbia, Missouri, Son-in-Law Melvin LaForce of Leawood, Kansas, Grandson David LaForce of Highland Park, Illinois, Granddaughter Deborah LaForce Beaman of Olathe Kansas, 6 great -grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, and her daughter Susan Epstein LaForce.
She will be missed by all her family and her many friends she made throughout her 97 years.