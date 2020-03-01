October 1, 1930-February 25, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Ruth J. Mootz, 89, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ruth was born on October 1, 1930, in Cairo, Iowa. Throughout her life, she worked many different jobs, one being the first female bus driver for the City of Davenport. Later, she owned her own catering business. Ruth was a fantastic cook. She enjoyed shopping, gardening and canning. She will be remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Mike (Debi Arnold) Mincer; stepdaughter, Debbie (Ken) Storjohann; stepbrother, Bernard “Butch” Cozad; grandchildren, Summer (Brandon) Rosenmohr, Michael S. Mincer, Shanna Redell, and Jason Redell; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Bud Mootz; and brother, Eddy Showalter.