Ruth L. Merrell

April 20, 1938-July 16, 2020

BETTENDORF-Ruth L. Merrell, 82, of Bettendorf and Riverdale, IA died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Raejean surrounded by her loving family. There will be no public visitation or services at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded as was her request. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Creamtion Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ruth Lorraine Suiter was born on April 20, 1938 in LeClaire, IA, the daughter of Laurel and Katherine Suiter. She married Jerry Merrell on September 4, 1971 in Galesburg, IL. He preceded her in April of 2008.

In her earlier years, Mrs. Merrell worked at Sears Manufacturing in Davenport. Mostly, she worked with the elderly providing in home care. She enjoyed playing Solitar and especially vacationing to Mexico.

Surviving members of the family include – 2 Daughters: Linda Hylton of Bettendorf, IA and Raejean (Cory) Clements of Riverdale, IA; a Step-Son: Jerry Merrell of Minneapolis, MN; and 5 Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 3 sons: Gary “Stone Hylton, Brian Hylton, and Dewayne “Beave” Hylton; a sister, Lois Suiter; and a brother, William Suiter.