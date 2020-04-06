× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 14, 1933-April 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Ruth M. Kerres, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Cremation rites were accorded. Private inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of Moline Church of Christ. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Ruth was born on January 14, 1933, in Nashville, Tenn., the daughter of Murry and Evelyn Poston Ingram. She married Robert L. Kerres on May 16, 1952, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2018.

Ruth spent many years as a homemaker. She also worked 10 years for the Rock Island/Milan School District no. 41.

Ruth was a member of Moline Church of Christ. She enjoyed wintering in Florida. She loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.