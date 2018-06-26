October 5, 1938-June 23, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ruth Morris, 79, of Davenport passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, South Dakota. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Ruth Morris was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Yankton to Raymond and Rose Hasker (Hladky). She married Charles Blanchard in 1972 in Rock Island and remarried Russell Morris in Davenport in 1992. She was a longtime teacher, including DoD-dependent schools and adjunct professor at St. Ambrose College with her last years at Scott Community College. She retired from SCC in 1999. She was a member of AMATYC (mathematical association for two-year colleges), longtime participant of Woman's Health, volunteer at CASI, Humility of Mary services and several others. She enjoyed time drawing and visiting art museums, reading, and walking on the pedestrian trails.
Survivors include her sons, Timothy (Lynne) Blanchard of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Michael Blanchard of Davenport; siblings Harley Hasker of Sunnyvale, California, Elmer Hasker of Yankton, Vern (Rae Nell) Hasker of DeLand, Florida, and Verna Post of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew.