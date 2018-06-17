Ruth Olsen

July 18, 1947-June 5, 2018
DAVENPORT - Ruth Ann (Eggert) Olsen, 70, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Ruth was born July 18, 1947, in Davenport to Donald and Norma (Plambeck) Eggert. She was united in marriage to Timothy Olsen. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Ruth was a 1966 graduate of Davenport West High School. As a teenager, she competed on a bowling league winning many trophies. For many years, she worked as a waitress at the old Bishops Restaurant on 2nd and Brady. For over 20 years, she was a laundry attendant at the Holiday Inn Hotel on Brady. She loved animals, old TV shows and flowers (especially stargazer lillies). She also enjoyed the music of Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow.
She is survived by her children, John (Laurna Suter) Olsen, Davenport, Iowa, and Dianne (Jesus) Gonzalez, Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren: Michael Olsen, Eric (Sally) Olsen, Aaron Olsen, Jesus Gonzalez, Jr., Melissa Olsen, Dyllon Gonzalez, great-grandchildren, Zayden Ingram, Eathan Ingram and Blake Olsen, sister-in-law, Kathy (Doug) Olsen, New Hampshire, dog Sadie and long time companion Herbert.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mariann.