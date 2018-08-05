October 21, 1920 - July 26, 2018
DAVENPORT - Ruth S. (Meredith) Rudisill, 97, beloved wife and mother, of Davenport, Iowa, died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme St., in Davenport.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on August 25, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Senior Star, 4500 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, Iowa 52807. Burial will be later with her husband, John, at Gibsonville City Cemetery in Gibsonville, North Carolina. Memorials may be made to Stanhope United Methodist Church of Stanhope, New Jersey or First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Born on October 21, 1920, in Burlington, Vermont, Ruth was the daughter of Arthur and Gladys (Farrand) Sanderson. She married Francis Meredith, Jr. in 1943. She later married John Rudisill, Jr. in 1984. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2013.
Ruth was a graduate of Colby College in Waterville, Maine and M.A. from Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts. She held various library science positions throughout her career, including the Rodman Lab Library on Rock Island Arsenal.
As the wife of a career Army officer, Ruth moved often, and throughout her life Ruth made a home for her family around the world wherever she lived. She travelled extensively after she married John, always remembering and staying in touch with her many friends. She was very active in the Methodist Church, and devout in her faith.
She was always active and enjoyed quilting, cross country skiing, folk dancing, making jams and jellies, playing bridge, knitting, and a myriad of other pastimes. Most famous were her annual fruitcake sent to all family.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Carol (Larry) Mansfield of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Richard (Patricia) Meredith of Davenport, Donald (Gayle) Meredith of Hamilton, Georgia, Lee (Kate) Meredith of Grand Junction, Colorado, Patricia Sutton (Charles – deceased) of Potterville, Michigan, David (Beth) Meredith of Easton, Pennsylvania; 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, John, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roy, Ralph, Robert; sister, Abbie Grace; daughter, Rebecca Louise Meredith, a son-in-law and a grandson.
