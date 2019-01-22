Ruth "Winnie" Cline

October 3, 1923-January 19, 2019
DAVENPORT - Ruth Winifred “Winnie” Cline, 95, of Davenport passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A private family service will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Winnie was born on Oct. 3, 1923, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Eva (Arnold) Oldt. On Feb. 15, 1942, she married Arlo W. Cline in Burlington, Iowa.
Prior to her retirement in 1988, Winnie worked 22 years in the elementary school libraries of the Bettendorf Community School District. She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church in Bettendorf.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Mayhew of Bettendorf, and Pam (Louis) Vaccaro of Chandler, Ariz.; sister, Miriam Winter of Burlington; four grandchildren, Samantha (Aaron) Remley of Orion, Illinois, Kristin (Josh) Snowbarger of Bettendorf, Nicholas (Leslie) Vaccaro of Irving, Texas, and Kelli (Shane) Foster of Chandler; and three great-grandchildren, Grace and Emilie Vaccaro, and Cooper Snowbarger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arlo; a sister, Jessie; two brothers, Richard and Willis; and a son-in-law, Steve Mayhew.
Online condolences may be shared with Winnie's family at McGinnis-Chambers.com.