Ruth Wright

March 3, 1925 - June 6, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Ruth Lenore Wright, 95, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Iowa Masonic Home in Bettendorf.

A celebration of her life will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Masonic Home. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com

Ruth was born March 3, 1925, in Milton, Iowa. She was the daughter of Hamilton and Hallie (Stevic) Cone. She married Silas Wright on January 1, 1940. He preceded her in death in 1981.

She worked as a butcher at Oscar Meyer when she was younger and later worked as a seamstress for Burke Cleaners and Lorraine Lingerie. Ruth assisted in the office for her husband's business, Si Wright's Auto Service prior to them selling the business and moving to Wisconsin where she developed a love for the outdoors; especially hunting and fishing. She enjoyed cooking and will be fondly remembered for her bread baking. She dearly loved her family and loved being a mother and grandmother.