Ryan Toliver

June 6, 2018
BETTENDORF - Ryan Lee Toliver died June 6th, 2018, at the age of 28.
He is the grandson of William Jeffrey Marolf and the son of Angelina (Childers) Kruse, Jason Kruse, and Garry Toliver. His sister is Catalina Rosales and his brothers are Shay Toliver (Amber), Justen Kruse and Avery Toliver.
A celebration of life party will be held at Devil's Glen Park in Bettendorf on Monday, June 18th, from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Bring a dish and share stories about Ryan.
Donations and cards can be sent to his family at 3624 State Street, Lot 58, Bettendorf, Iowa, 52722.