January 6, 1928-July 29, 2018
BETTENDORF - Sabina G. Minner, 90, of Bettendorf, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018, at UPH-Trinity, Bettendorf.
Funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Congregation Beth Israel at the Tri City Jewish Center, Rock Island.
Burial will be at Hebrew Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Tri City Jewish Center.
Sabina was born on January 6, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Oscar and Jane (Segal) Goldfein. After her mother's passing at a young age, she was raised by her father and Sadie Goldfein. Sabina married Dr. Marshall A. Minner on July 18, 1948, in Chicago. She was a member of the Tri City Jewish Center, Sisterhood, and in her younger year's she was part of the B'nai Brith Women. Sabina was very creative and loved all forms of art, especially needle work and was a concert level pianist.
Sabina is survived by her two daughters, Judith (Joel) Rubinstein, Rockville, Md., and Janet Minner, Ashville, N.C.; grandchildren, Josh (Stacy) Rubinstein, Jordan (Naomi) Rubinstein, Jason (Rachel) Rubinstein, Veronica (Steven) Bernstein, and Charlotte Grant; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
