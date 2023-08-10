Sally Ann Burhop

Dec. 6, 1942 - Aug. 8, 2023

Sally Ann Burhop, 80, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in her home.

Born December 6, 1942, in Hedrick, Iowa, she was the daughter of Howard and Betty (Reinier) Rickey. She married her soulmate Richard Burhop on June 24, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Muscatine. They were separated only in death when he passed September 28, 2021.

Sally owned and operated Dick's Kerr-McGee gas station, in Muscatine, along with her husband Dick for many years. More recently she worked as a receptionist for Deery Brothers and Autumn Heights.

She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Muscatine.

Her husband and children were everything to her. After her children all left the nest, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren became the light of her life. Everything revolved around family whether extended or immediate never mattered.

Her family, grandchildren and faith were her life. She loved being outside on the back patio watching the horses and chickens and took great joy in watching her great-grandchildren play.

She is survived by her three children: Adam Burhop of Kirksville, Missouri, Andy (Diana Bragg) Burhop of Burlington and Amy (Robert) Adams of Aledo, Illinois; eight grandchildren: Cody Adams, Karla Adams, Clint Richers, Samantha Richers, Christian Adams, Heidi Burhop, Jody Burhop and Betsy Tubandt; 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; three brothers: Charles Rickey and Tony (Janet) Rickey, both of Muscatine, Iowa, and Dean (Brenda) Rickey of Columbus Junction, Iowa; one sister, Cindy (Paul) Tillie of Wapello; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; sister, Ruth Elane; and sister-in-law, Kathy Rickey.

The funeral service for Mrs. Burhop will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at the High Prairie Methodist Church in Muscatine with Pastor Gary Kahler officiating. Visitation with family will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in the High Prairie Methodist Church Cemetery, Muscatine.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com.