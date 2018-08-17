Sally Ewoldt

February 26, 1937-August 13, 2018
DAVENPORT - Sally Ann Parker Craig Ewoldt, 81, died August 13, 2018, from complications of pancreatic cancer.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa Avenue, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday, August 20, from 4- 7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to 4-H Foundation, Scott County.
Sally was born February 26, 1937, in Ware, Massachusetts, to Lindolph and Sarah (Fillebrown) Parker. She came to the Midwest to attend Illinois College. There she met and, in 1955, married James W. Craig. Mr. Craig died in a car accident in 1963. Sally married Gary E. Ewoldt, also a widower, in 1970. Both Gary and Sally were farm kids and took this opportunity to return to rural life, building a new farmstead near Blue Grass.
Sally was active in First Presbyterian Church for decades, serving as an elder, on many committees, and singing in the choir. She was also involved in Farm Bureau and was named Master Farm Homemaker in 1983. Sally was a volunteer leader in 4H, AFS and the Hannah Caldwell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1990, Sally was named Iowa State Mother of the Year. She was active in republican politics and the Association of Country Women of the World.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband James Craig, her sisters Helen (Honey) Patterson and Linda Smith, brother Edward Parker and grandson Parker Craig.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Ewoldt ,of Davenport, children, Susan (Steve) Scharnberg, West Des Moines, James (Debbie) Craig, Cedar Rapids, William (Robin) Craig, Blue Grass, Ann (Paul) Torbert, Marion and Robert (Jennifer) Ewoldt, Blue Grass, brother Dan (Fran) Parker of Littleton, Co., eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
