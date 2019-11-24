January 2, 1932-November 23, 2019

WALCOTT -- Sally J. Geurink, 87, of Durant, Iowa, a resident of Courtyard Estates of Walcott, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. prior to the mass. Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Durant American Legion Auxiliary in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Sally was born in Scott County, Iowa, on January 2, 1932, to John and Ida (Hardwick) Stevenson. She married Bernard L. Geurink on August 21, 1954, in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2014.

Sally graduated from the former Marycrest College with a Bachelor of Education Degree.

She taught at the Durant Community Schools for 36 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton and the Durant American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, going on bus trips with her friends and volunteering at the Tri-County Historical Museum. She was an avid Chicago Cub fan.