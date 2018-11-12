Sally Jacobsen

August 8, 1955-November 10, 2018
DIXON, Iowa - Sally I. Jacobsen, age 63, of Dixon, passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 15, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Big Rock. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 14, from 3-8 p.m. at St. Paul's. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Sally was born on August 8, 1955, to Hein and Marie (O'Neill) Vander Heiden in Davenport, Iowa. She married Robin Jacobsen on October 11, 1975, in Toronto, Iowa. He died on March 28, 2001.
Mrs. Jacobsen farmed in Clinton and Scott counties with her husband, Robin, and her family all her life. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching coaching & helping her kids in sports. She cherished all of her grandkids, particularly visiting with them in her shop at the farm. Sally held a special spot in her heart for her nearly 100 nieces and nephews.
Previously Robin and Sally were presidents of the Scott County Pork Producers, members of the Dixon Memorial Park Board, especially the annual 4th of July fireworks celebration, and volunteered for many local organizations. Sally was a substitute school bus driver for Calamus-Wheatland and painted with her best friend & sister, Kathy Nicely, for more than 20 years. Sally was the town ball representative for Dixon for many years. Finally, she was an avid Chicago Cubs & Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Sally is survived by her son, Aaron (Maria) of Dixon; daughters, Katie (Jason) Schroeder of Dixon, Sarah (Jeremy) Lawlor of Stockton, and Kelly (Zach) Mixon of Davenport; grandchildren, Jaden & Taylor Jacobsen, Lauren, Natalie, Kody, and Blake Schroeder, and Mya, Alaina, & Collin Lawlor; four-legged friend, Daisy; sisters, Regina Pewe of New Liberty and Kathy (Charles) Nicely of Wheatland; brothers, John (Wanda) Vander Heiden and Tom (Karen) Vander Heiden of Wheatland; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters; and a brother.
Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com.