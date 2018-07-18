September 8, 1940-July 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Sally Jo Lathrop, 77, of Davenport, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday July 20, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. at Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum. Inurnment will take place following the service. Memorials may be left to Scott County Humane Society or the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Sally was born on September 8, 1940, in Davenport, to H. Keith and Bessie (Wright) Gray. Sally graduated from Davenport High School in 1958. She went on to earn a certificate in Comptometer School and worked at Nabisco for 10 years, after which she was a homemaker and mother until her final days. She was united in marriage to Larry Lathrop on November 9, 1968, in Rock Island.
Sally's favorite pastime was going to the casino. She also enjoyed spending time outside gardening, spending time with her family, and shopping. She also enjoyed playing bingo.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Larry; son, Mark Lathrop; daughter, Lori (Sam) Byrd; grandson, Matthew, and his mother, Diane; brother, Stephen (Bonnie) Gray; niece, Melissa; and nephew, Chris.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Cindy.