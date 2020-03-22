Sally M. Bowdre

Sally M. Bowdre

{{featured_button_text}}
Sally M. Bowdre

September 8, 1943-March 19, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Sally M. Bowdre, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Riverview Manor Nursing Home, Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Sally was born September 8, 1943, to Frank and Marian Bowdre. She loved her cats and coloring. Family was the most important thing to Sally, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by children, Thomas (Rhonda) Bowdre of Davenport, Molly Kosgard of Bettendorf, and Darin (Tina) Martin of Hampton, Illinois; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News