September 8, 1943-March 19, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Sally M. Bowdre, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Riverview Manor Nursing Home, Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Sally was born September 8, 1943, to Frank and Marian Bowdre. She loved her cats and coloring. Family was the most important thing to Sally, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by children, Thomas (Rhonda) Bowdre of Davenport, Molly Kosgard of Bettendorf, and Darin (Tina) Martin of Hampton, Illinois; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.