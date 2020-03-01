October 10, 1950-February 25, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services to celebrate the life of Sam Hungate, 69, a resident of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Sam died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home.

Sam was born October 10, 1950, in Muscatine, Iowa, a son of Edgar and Ruby (Hindahl) Hungate. He proudly served our country in the Army as a paratrooper from 1967 until 1970.

Sam married Martha (King) Manning, and together they have 3 children. He later was united in marriage to Julie Stroops on July 10, 1988, in Davenport, and together they have 1 son.

Sam worked for Oscar Mayer for over 32 years, retiring in the mid 2000's. He later worked for Philips Lifeline as an installer in Iowa, and Illinois for 8 years.

Sam enjoyed spending time with his friends at the shooting range in Princeton, and playing golf with his 3 buddies; Cookie, Ed and Moose. He especially enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren and his two canine “boys”, Charles and Dickens.