DAVENPORT-Samme E. Montgomery, 72, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services for Samme will be 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at The Word of Life Christian Center, Rock Island. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Samme was born September 11, 1947 in Preston, MS, a daughter of Willie R. and Odelia (Hudson) Cotton. She married Sylvester “Hank” Baker and later married David Montgomery. Samme worked for John Deere as a Printer and retired in 2007. She was a member of Second Baptist Church, Rock Island for over 60 years. Samme taught classes as a Dean of the church, was Head of the Scholarship Committee and was Director of Christian Education at Second Baptist Church. She was also a Wood River Baptist District Registrar and a member of the Labor Day Parade Board. Samme loved spending time with her family and had a very close relationship with her siblings.