January 25, 1936-December 6, 2019

DAVENPORT - -Sammy Irving Keller, 83, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at his home.

Per his wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are to be held. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family.

Sammy was born January 25, 1936, in Green City, Missouri, the son of Irving and Bernice (Bachman) Keller. He was a 1953 graduate of Green City High School and served his country in the United States Army from 1958 – 1960.

Sammy worked for Nichols Aluminum for 35 years, retiring in 2001. Sammy was a prankster, and an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, and camping. He was also an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. Sammy loved being a dad and grandpa, and cherished his time spent with family.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Maranda Keller of Davenport, Jennifer (Kody) Lidke of Maquoketa, John Keller of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Jeremy (Kate) Salsberry of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Angelina, Shyanna, Landon, Robyn, Gage, Jordan, Sam, Zachary, Alexandria, Katelyn, Patrick, Connor, and Tristan; sisters, Annabelle Riley of Kirksville, Missouri, and Patsy Gordon of Chillicothe, Missouri.