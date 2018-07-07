July 4, 2018
MOLINE — Jesus called Sandra DeAnne Klarkowski home on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island, age 80.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park.
Survivors include her two daughters with her former husband, Thomas M. Klarkowski, Lizabeth D. Leaf (Michael) and Catherine L. Schroeder (D. Thomas, and her two beloved grandsons, T. Nicholas Schroeder, and his wife, Anne Thies Schroeder and Zachary A. Schroder.