November 16, 1950-July 21, 2018
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Sandra (Harland) Collier born Nov. 16, 1950. Passed away at home on July 21, 2018, surrounded by family. She is survived by daughter, Kathleen (Katie) Collier; son, Phillip Collier; siblings, Jim Buck, Tennessee, Buck/Jackie Harland, Tennessee, Pat/Bones LaMar, Mike/Teresa Harland, Rick/Nancy Harland, Jim/Tammy Harland, all of Buffalo; 21 nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Betty Harland, and sisters, Connie LaMar and Phyllis Harland.
Hobbies include reading, embroidery decorating for the seasons, collecting vases and lighthouses.
She was loved by all and we are lost without her.
Visitation is at Runge's, Saturday, July 28 from 11:30 am. to12:30 p.m.
Graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo following services at Runge's.