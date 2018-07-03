September 27, 1957-June 30, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services to celebrate the life of Sandra J. “Sandy” Ehlers, 60, of Davenport, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue or Gigi's Playhouse. Sandy passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Davenport.
Sandra J. Leftwich was born on September 27, 1957, in Rock Island, a daughter of Earl and Joan (Talbot) Leftwich. She was united in marriage to Kenneth “Butch” Ehlers on May 13, 1978, at Church of Peace, Rock Island.
Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and trying to grow exotic plants and flowers. Sandy also enjoyed rock 'n' roll music, especially Bob Seger, Delbert McClinton and Tom Petty and attending concerts. She was an animal lover, having dogs and cats when her children were young.
Survivors include her husband, Butch, Davenport; children, Eric (Rachel) McCoy, East Moline; Ken (Stephanie) Ehlers II, Davenport, and Mandy (Daniel) Garcia, San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Miguel, Julia, Katie, Jack and Christian, and one due at the end of July; her mother, Joan Tompkins; brothers, Steven Dufur, Moline, David Dufur, Warrenville, Illinois, and Ken Tompkins, Davenport; and a special friend, Sue Brattain, Rock Island.
She was preceded in death by her father.
