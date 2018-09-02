April 14, 1941 - August 30, 2018
ELDRIDGE - Sandra Kliven, 77, of Eldridge, passed away, Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Sandra was born on April 14, 1941 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Ryal and Helen Maxine (Anderson) Rivers. She was united in marriage to Arlin Kliven on June 27, 1959 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Sandra was employed with H&R Block from 1983-2000. She then worked for Fromi Tax Service, Moline until her retirement. She enjoyed working with numbers and valued the friendships she made during her employment. She was a world wide traveler and loved her cats. She had a generous heart and above all loved the time she spent with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include, son, Ken (Amy) Kliven; daughter, Tanya Sneller; grandchildren Leila, Jerry, and Jacob; three great grandsons; sister, Wanda (Jim) Greving; and uncle Dale Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Marie Anderson, parents, husband and brother Robert.