March 27, 1952-June 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Requiem Mass for Sandra Lee Peters, 66, a resident of Davenport will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 516 Fillmore St., Davenport. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in West Liberty, Iowa. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
Mrs. Peters died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at her home in Davenport. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Sandra was born on March 27, 1952, in Davenport, the daughter of Charles and Elnora (Peckenschneider) Keppy. In 1982, she married Eugene Peters.
Sandra worked as a lab tech for Dr. Peterson, then at Genesis Health Group. She enjoyed camping, bicycle riding, vacations in Iowa and Colorado, reading, and exercise. Sandra had a passion for animals, especially her dogs. She cherished her time spent with her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Gene Peters; sons, David and Chris Peters of Davenport; sisters, Nancy Meyers, Charlotte Koenigsaecker, Betty Keppy and Charlene Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Chucky.
