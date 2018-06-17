Sandra McCoy

September 19, 1957-June 10, 2018
DAVENPORT - Sandra Lee McCoy of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on June 10, 2018.
Sandy was born on September 19, 1957, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Allen and Jacqueline (Breese) Pitkin. She grew up in Davenport and graduated from Central High School. She later married Greg McCoy on March 5, 1977.
During her life, she enjoyed working in various deli departments, decorating cakes and helping serve others. She was involved in churches throughout her life and spent time learning more about her faith. She loved her grandchildren dearly and was deeply proud of her sons and their accomplishments.
A private family ceremony will be held to honor her memory. Memorials can be made to a charity that she supported throughout the years, Water for Life.
Sandy will lovingly be remembered by her husband, Greg, her children, Jason (Heather) McCoy and Matthew (Britta) McCoy, and four grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, and her sister, Karen Marth.
