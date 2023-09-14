Sara J. (Berry) Hallas

June 18, 1948 - September 11, 2023

Sara J. (Berry) Hallas, 75, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Monday, September 11, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, immediately followed by a funeral dinner at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, with private burial at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club.

The former Sara Jean Berry was born June 18, 1948, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Catherine (Lynch) Berry. She married the love of her life, David Hallas, in 1980. She worked many positions and cities for Bell Telephone, including New York, Michigan, and Tennessee. Her final job was as supervisor out of the Davenport location. She then worked as a librarian associate for the Robert Jones Library in Coal Valley.

She served as a past-president of the Moline High School PTA. She was a gifted quilter and made many friends through various knitting/quilting groups. She enjoyed reading and loved her job as a librarian. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Sara.

Sara is survived by her beloved husband, David; two sons: Joseph (Jennifer) Hallas of Orion, Illinois, and David Hallas of Rock Island, Illinois; four grandchildren: Autumn, Joseph, Brennen, and Olivia Hallas; a sister, Ann (Ed) Eck of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania; and a brother, T. Patrick Berry of Northlake, Illinois, formerly of Moline. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Catherine Hallas; and two brothers: William and Michael Berry.

