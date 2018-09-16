Sarah Boles

August 27, 1919 - September 11, 2018
DAVENPORT- Sarah Martorell Boles, 99, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Davenport Lutheran Home.
Sarah E. Martorell was born on August 27, 1919, in Juncos, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Pedro and Ana (Mirabal) Martorell. For 40 years she worked in the office at the Vera French Mental Health Center. Sarah found great enjoyment in gardening, embroidery, cross stitching, and baking. She loved sharing her crafts and talent with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Beti Smith of Jonesborough, Tennessee, Bonnie Simmons of Davenport, son, Richard “Ric” (Sally) Boles of Knottsville, Kentucky, sisters, Maria "Eli" Quinlan of Jacksonville, Illinois, brother, Adolfo Martorell of Carolina, Puerto Rico; 5 grandchildren, Simone (Alan) Hansen of Olin, Iowa, Celeste Simmons of Louisville, Kentucky, Dr. Maria Smith of Hawesville, Kentucky, Teresa (David) Sparks of Owensboro, Kentucky, Adam (Dr. Lisa McKinney) Smith of Johnson City, Tennessee, James David (Samantha) Boles, Owensboro; five great-grandchildren, Lauren Smith Longest, Sarah Kingkade, Isabela Sparks, Anna and Ella Smith and Mercedes & Virgil Boles; four great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews in Puerto Rico and the States; a kind and loving friend and neighbor for 50 years, Kathy Ruby Weddum of Davenport and her friend, Bet B.F. Gusta.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Rosita Martorell Scheckles, Carmen Ana Martorell Rivera, Luisa Aurora Martorell; and brothers, Humberto and Pedro Martorell.
Sarah's family would like to express special thanks to the Davenport Lutheran Home for taking such excellent care of Sarah for almost 5 years, Hospice Compassus and Amber Knoeferi for such loving care.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting Sarah's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.