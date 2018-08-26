Sarah Carroll

June 20, 1989-August 24, 2018
EAST MOLINE - Sarah J. Carroll, 29, of East Moline passed away Aug. 24, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus.
A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colona. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family for James's Education.
Sarah was born June 20, 1989, in Geneseo, Ill., the daughter of Thomas and Barbara Catour Carroll. She graduated from UTHS in 2008. While in high school, Sarah was active in Special Olympics winning several gold, silver and bronze medals in both winter skiing and summer running events and softball throw. Sarah was also involved with TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) and made many many many great and wonderful friends. Sarah's proudest moment was on Nov. 12, 2011, when she became a mother to her son, James Garcia. Sarah was a member of Eagles Club Auxiliary in Carbon Cliff and was a member of Christ the King Parish.
Survivors include her son James; parents; brother Thomas Jr. (Katie); sister Alyssa; niece Luna and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
