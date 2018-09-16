Sarah Current

July 1, 1936 - September 14, 2018
MAQUOKETA - Sarah J. Current, 82, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Friday morning, September 14, 2018, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa.
Sarah Jane Treadwell was born on July 1, 1936, in Waynesboro, Tennessee, to Samuel Grady and Josie (Brown) Treadwell. She was a 1954 graduate of Waynesboro High School and then attended Austin Peay College in Clarksville, Tennessee, where she met her future husband, James “Jim” Current Jr., who was stationed in the military at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. They were married on December 23, 1955, in Waynesboro, Tennessee. To this union two children were born, Thomas Randy and Linda.
Sarah was a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's business, Jim Current Plastering in Maquoketa. She most notably had worked as the Deputy Clerk for the Clerk of Courts at the Jackson County Courthouse in Maquoketa for over 18 years.
Sarah enjoyed flowers, gardening and volunteering at Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa. She loved spending time with her family and was especially proud of each of her grandchildren.
Those left to honor Sarah's memory include her husband, James “Jim” Current of Maquoketa, Iowa; children, Randy (Joan) Current of Clinton, Iowa, and Linda (Tom) Stewart of Preston, Iowa; a sister Dorothy Sainsbury of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; and 3 grandchildren, Andrew Stewart, Matthew Current and Anna Current.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa, Jackson County Health Foundation, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.