May 15, 1991-September 9, 2018
BERNARD, Iowa — Sarah M. Bennett, 27, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 9, 2018, in Bernard as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
Celebration of Life Services for Sarah will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 15, 2018, at the Leisure Lake Pavilion at 10101 Pear Street in Leisure Lake, in rural Bernard. Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is assisting family with arrangements.
Sarah was born May 15, 1991, in Maquoketa, Iowa, daughter of Ben and Carolyn (Carter) Bennett. She graduated from Cascade (Iowa) High School and was attending Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa. She was employed for the city of Dubuque in the housing department.
She is survived by her parents, Ben and Carolyn Bennett of Bernard; four sisters, Leah Bennett of Stockton, Iowa, Kelley (Andrew Hansen) Bennett of Mount Ranch, California, Emily Bennett of Dubuque, and Polly Bennett of Bernard; maternal grandmother, Gwendolyn Carter of Moline; two nephews and one niece, Allaina Bennett, Brayden Bennett and Arlo Hansen. Also survived by her significant other, Bret Rapp of Bernard and his children, Marley Lucas, Leightyn and Holdyn Rapp.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Verdon Carter, and paternal grandparents, Glen "Shorty" and Polly Bennett.
Online condolences may be sent to www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.