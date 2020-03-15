June 9, 1963-March 5, 2020

DAVENPORT -- A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Scott C. Holgorsen, 56, of Davenport will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. There will be no further public funeral services. A private burial will be held at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport.

Scott died very unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Unity Point Medical Center in Bettendorf.

Scott Christopher Holgorsen was born on June 9, 1963, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of William and Shirley (McKown) Holgorsen. Following his graduation from Davenport Central High School, he furthered his education at Blackhawk College earning his associate's degree in engineering. After working in the printing industry for over 20 years, his career path changed when he began work with the United States Postal Services where he was employed until his death.

