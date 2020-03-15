June 9, 1963-March 5, 2020
DAVENPORT -- A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Scott C. Holgorsen, 56, of Davenport will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. There will be no further public funeral services. A private burial will be held at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport.
Scott died very unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Unity Point Medical Center in Bettendorf.
Scott Christopher Holgorsen was born on June 9, 1963, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of William and Shirley (McKown) Holgorsen. Following his graduation from Davenport Central High School, he furthered his education at Blackhawk College earning his associate's degree in engineering. After working in the printing industry for over 20 years, his career path changed when he began work with the United States Postal Services where he was employed until his death.
Scott was a member of the Figge Art Museum, the American Kite Flyers Association and the Iowa Art Pottery Association. As a member of the IAPA, he assisted with the website and the creation and installation of a historic marker at the site of the Roseville Pottery Factory in Ohio. He was also instrumental in the recognition of his neighborhood as the "Bridge Avenue Historic District". Scott volunteered for many years as part of the Starting Line Committee at the annual Bix 7K. His interests included architecture, astronomy, photography, collecting art and antiques, making home-made pastas, baking and sewing novelty shirts and gifts.
Surviving members of the family include-his Mother: Shirley Holgorsen of Davenport; two brothers: David of Davenport and William (Marsha) Holgorsen III of Moline; a sister; Vanessa Burch of Plantation, Fla.; several Nieces and Nephews, and partner of 31 years, John Higgins.
He was proceeded in death by his Father, William "Bill" Holgorsen in November of 2006.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Figge Art Museum, the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Association.
Online memories and Condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com