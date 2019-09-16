August 8, 1962-September 14, 2019
MOLINE - Scott Ingersoll, 57, Moline, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Private committal will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial may be made to the family.
Scott was born August 8, 1962, in Moline, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Pelton) Ingersoll Jr. He was part of UTHS Class of 1980. He served 12 years in the United States Marine Corps. Scott was Chief of Police in Heath, Ohio, for many years. Most recently, he did home improvement. Scott enjoyed golfing and watching Ohio State, the Cubs and the Bears. He was a proud father.
Survivors include his children; Brittany Ingersoll and Brandon Ingersoll, both of Heath, Ohio, and Zachary, Bryce and Emma, all at home, 3 grandchildren, brother Steve Ingersoll, Phoenix, Ariz., and significant other, Shannon Ernst.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com