May 23, 1965-July 24, 2018
JESUP, Iowa — Scott D. Lucier, 53, of Jesup, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born May 23, 1965, in Bettendorf, son of James and Tonie Keller Lucier. He married Sue Stumma on April 1, 1999, in Waterloo.
Scott graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1983. Following high school he joined the U.S. Air Force, a highly decorated veteran, proudly serving in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He has been employed at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works since 1997.
Survivors include: his wife, Sue; two sons, Johnathan Missel and Cristian Scott Lucier; a daughter, Jamie Aschenbrenner; two grandchildren, Kenzie “ squirrel bait” Hughes and Layton “fatboy” Hughes; his mother, Tonie Lucier of Winthrop, Iowa; his sister, Donita Hilfinger of Lone Tree, Colorado; his mother-in-law, Mollie Stumma of Waterloo; and two brothers-in-law, David (Elisa) Stumma Jr. of Tripoli and Dean Stumma of Waterloo; and his harem of girls, Lucie, Samie and Mattie.
Preceded in death by his father, James Lucier; his father-in-law, David Stumma Sr.; and his brother, Keith Lucier.
A celebration of life will be 5 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31, Waterloo Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
