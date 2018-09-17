Scott Nothdorf

January 21, 1962-September 16, 2018
CLINTON - Scott D. Nothdorf, 56, of Clinton passed away Saturday, September 16, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center- East – Davenport.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church – Clinton. Burial will be in Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry Wheeler, Wayne Gluesing, Kevin Ellis, Ed Henricksen, Jeff King and Harold Knutsen. Honorary pallbearer will be Elijah Nothdorf. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory and one hour prior to the service beginning at the Church on Wednesday. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Scott Donald Nothdorf was born January 21, 1962, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Donald Harold and Charlotte Louise (Knutsen) Nothdorf. He was a 1981 graduate of DeWitt High School and attended Clinton Community College. He married Linda Pitts on April 18, 1998.
Scott was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a man who loved to put a smile on other people's faces and was always willing to help out a friend.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda of Clinton; two sons: Zachary (Melissa) Nothdorf of Cascade, Iowa, and Levi Nothdorf of Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin; one grandson Cayden; his mother: Charlotte (James) Nothdorf Harroun of DeWitt, Iowa; brother: Mark (Michele) Nothdorf of Wonder Lake, Illinois; sister: Jill (John) Gisel of DeWitt, Iowa; mother-in-law: Lily Pitts of Clinton; sister-in-law: Diane (Ed) Henricksen of Ashland, Ohio; and niece and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and father-in-law: James Pitts.
Memorial may be made to the family or to Trinity Lutheran Church.