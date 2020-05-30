Scott Sederstrom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 14, 1961-May 27, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Scott grew up in Davenport where he attended West High school and went on to serve proudly in the National Guard for 8yrs. He moved to Colorado in 1985, where he worked for Western Roofing for many years. On his days off you could find him spending time with his grandkids and family. Scott enjoyed the mountains watching his beloved Broncos and his joy of Mexican cuisine.

He was such a great person to give a call to whenever you needed someone to talk to, and get advice from. He had such deep love for his Mom always making special times for them both.

He leaves behind his Mom Cindy Sederstrom-Cox , Colorado, Sister Michelle Sederstrom and her husband John, Colorado, Sister Stephanie Cox, Colorado, Daughter's Katie Sederstrom, Iowa, Kayla Sederstrom, Colorado, and Kristie Sederstrom, Colorado, along with 9 grandkids. And Brother Kenneth John Sederstrom South Dakota. Aunt and Uncle, Marlin (Darci) Krueger, and cousins Jeff and Dana Krueger, Taylor Ridge, Illinois.

He's proceeded in death by his dad Kenny Sederstrom, Iowa, and Grandma Ruth B. Noyes.

There will be a private family viewing in Colorado. With a celebration of life later this summer with family and friends. We ask for you to donate to the American Heart Foundation in lieu of sending flowers. Thank you. Scott will be loved and missed forever by his family.