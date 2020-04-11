041120-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois Ann Hull, 87, of Geneseo died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Woodridge Supportive Living Residence, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Jeraldine “Jerry” Lundahl, 89, of Moline died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Loretta L. Meyer, 93, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Leslie P. Overcash, 72, of Rock Island died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Robert Sprosty, 75, of Bettendorf died Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.