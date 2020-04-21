042120-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Sally M. Anderson, 65, of Davenport died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Joseph “Joe” Bailey, 90, of Davenport died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Davenport Lutheran Home, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Kenneth “Ken” Berkompas, 92, of Davenport died Saturday April 18, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Marjorie N. Buckwalter, 96, of Mount Carroll died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Javon Bea Mercy Health, Rockford. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Barbara “Trigg” Clauson, 85, of Moline died Friday, April 17, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Betty J. Cottrell, 94, of Bettendorf died Monday April 20, 2020, at The Masonic Home. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Linda L. Hanks, 70, of Moline died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Angela M. Howard, 52, of Moline died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Andy Kunde, 43, of Oxford Junction and formerly of Monmouth, Iowa, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Robert “Buck” Robinson, 50, died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Donald R. Schrock, 78, of Muscatine died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Richard A. Tillberg, 64, of Moline died UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
