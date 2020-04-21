042120-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Linda L. Hanks, 70, of Moline died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Angela M. Howard, 52, of Moline died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Andy Kunde, 43, of Oxford Junction and formerly of Monmouth, Iowa, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Robert “Buck” Robinson, 50, died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Donald R. Schrock, 78, of Muscatine died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Richard A. Tillberg, 64, of Moline died UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.