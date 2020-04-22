042220-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kimberly Arensdorf, 55, of Dubuque, Iowa, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Samuel S. Collins, 91, of Rock Island died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Cynthia M. “Cindy” Jones, 61, of Hooppole, Ill., died Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Kewanee Care Center, Kewanee, Ill. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan, Ill.

Darlene Fern Kaufman, 87 of Mount Carroll, Ill., died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Mercy One Health Care, Clinton, Iowa. Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Janet Matzen, 85, of Bettendorf died Saturday, April 18, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Steven von Motz, 69, of Colona died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in his home Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Jeffrey N. Pettifer, 68, of Moline died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Velma Katherine (Rhodes) Rose, 86, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home. Services are pending at The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.