042520-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

E. Daniel Barham, 56, of Orion died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Arthur K. Benzon, 84, of East Moline died Friday, April 24, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Evelyn M. Bonsall, 93, of Fulton, Ill., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Mercy One. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Eugene “Gene” Herman Frahm Sr., 86, of Durant died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral, Davenport.
John L. Harrington, 71, of Camanche died Friday, April 23, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Cindy Houzenga , 61, of Camanche died Friday, April 23, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Orval Jepsen, 99, of DeWitt and formerly of Teeds Grove, died Friday, April 24, 2020, West Wing Nursing Facility. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Audrey I. Skoglund, 91, of Rock Island Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
