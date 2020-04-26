042620-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Carla A. DeLoose, 63, of Milan, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Elmira V. Schlichting, 86, of Davenport, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Don Smart, 91, of Moline, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Donald Duane West, 87, of LeRoy, Ill., died Friday, April 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Michael E. Winston, 77, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
