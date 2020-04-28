042820-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Pending
Janet Marie (Mrs. John) Burken, 80, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
William Cockayne, 48, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Elmer I. Eickert, 97, of LaSalle, Ill., formerly of Chadwick, Ill., died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at LaSalle Veterans Home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll, Ill.
Charlene Hixon, 96, of Iowa City, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.
Eleanor L. Houseman Frenzel, 94, of Wilton, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, IA.
Jose Gabriel Martinez, 58, of West Liberty, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.
Donna L. Mohr, 92, of Rock Island, formerly of Mountain Home, Ark., died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at ManorCare-Locust, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Douglas G. Neely, 50, of Geneseo, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital – Emergency Department. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Linda L. Oberlander, 71, of Princeton, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Rebecca Sue Paustian, 69, of Tipton, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.
L. Maxine Peterson, 93, of Moline, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
William Smith, 82, of Clinton, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.