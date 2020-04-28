042820-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Janet Marie (Mrs. John) Burken, 80, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

William Cockayne, 48, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Elmer I. Eickert, 97, of LaSalle, Ill., formerly of Chadwick, Ill., died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at LaSalle Veterans Home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll, Ill.

Charlene Hixon, 96, of Iowa City, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Eleanor L. Houseman Frenzel, 94, of Wilton, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, IA.

Jose Gabriel Martinez, 58, of West Liberty, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.