050220-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Clint G. Courtois, 57, of Bettendorf died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Donna J. Dybdal, 77, of Cambridge died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Veronica Fisher, 66, of Davenport died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Robert “Bob” Fowler, 81, of Delmar, Iowa, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services at Utica Ridge, Davenport. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Janet Golden, 58, of Rock Island died Thursday, April 29, 2020, at Generations at Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Mary Jo Holcomb of Savanna, Ill., died April 30, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Francis E. Jones, 64, of Rock Island died Friday, May 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Kelly Lynn White, 42 of Monroe, Wash., formerly of Maquoketa, Iowa. died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Monroe, WA. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Diana M. Yerington, 57, Davenport died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.