050320-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Veronica Teresa Bittner, 92, of Davenport, formerly of Solon, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Terry L. Bremer, 63, of Davenport, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Unity Point Health, Bettendorf. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Marjorie M. Cooper, 99, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Ryan W. Eichhorn, 42 of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Leon E. Gibson, 78, of Maquoketa, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Dubuque. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Gerald Thomas "Bob" Jones, 87, of Tipton, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Julie (Morgart) Sarra, 48, of Denver, Colo., died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.