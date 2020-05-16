051620-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Johnette S. “Johnie” Allshouse, 69, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending with McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Patricia D. Billings, 77, of Moline died Friday, May 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Dylan R. Busse, 21, of Camanche died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Frances Curry, 86, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Agnes M. Hanson, 92, of Davenport, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Vicki Lou Stiefel-Lartz, of Pearl City, Ill., died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Ursula M. “Shirley” Mills, 87, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, Ill. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Seferino “Don” Perez, 88, of Moline died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at UnityPointTrinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Richard Petersen, 85, of Clinton, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Eagle Point Health Care Center. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
George Rickerl, 96, of Clinton died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mercy One. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Kevin Seward, 66, of East Moline died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline
Perry Talley, 63, East Moline died Friday, May 15, 2020. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Shirley J. Wietting, 66, of Moline died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Laverne Ziegler, 95, East Moline died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
