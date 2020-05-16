051620-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Johnette S. “Johnie” Allshouse, 69, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending with McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

Patricia D. Billings, 77, of Moline died Friday, May 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Dylan R. Busse, 21, of Camanche died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Frances Curry, 86, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Agnes M. Hanson, 92, of Davenport, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Vicki Lou Stiefel-Lartz, of Pearl City, Ill., died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.