051720-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Roberto “Bob” Antu, 76, of Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Pearlie D. Cooper, 86, of Davenport died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her daughter's home. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary.

Herman L. Crow, 82, of Geneseo, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.

Marthanna M. “Marty” Cowley Laughlin, 74, of Davenport, died Friday, May 15, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Mark E. Dorbeck, 78, of Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Colleen Lindstrom, 56, of Maquoketa, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Beverly D. Lobdell, 86, of Blue Grass, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

John Anthony Martinez, 90, of Green Bay, Wis., died at home. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.