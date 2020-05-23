052320-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Virginia I. Almanza, 94, of Moline, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
James Coulter, 90, of Orion, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Eugene E. Dengler, 68, of Davenport, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Alwin E. Dumolyn, 70, of Kewanee died at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan
William Geyer, 75, of Moline, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
David G. Schisler, 74, of Davenport, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at ManorCare, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Ann E. Smith, 78, of High Ridge, Missouri, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at her daughter's home in Coal Valley, Illinois. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
Shirley A. Stewart, 81, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Aperion Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Eleanor Timmons, 89, of Rock Island, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Kerry Dean White, 73, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Friday, May 22, 2020, in his home.Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Laurie A. Winthurst, 62, of Moline, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
