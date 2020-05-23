052320-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia I. Almanza, 94, of Moline, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

James Coulter, 90, of Orion, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Eugene E. Dengler, 68, of Davenport, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Alwin E. Dumolyn, 70, of Kewanee died at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan

William Geyer, 75, of Moline, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

David G. Schisler, 74, of Davenport, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at ManorCare, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Ann E. Smith, 78, of High Ridge, Missouri, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at her daughter's home in Coal Valley, Illinois. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.