052420-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Sharon J. Dopler, 81, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Beverly Ervin, 86, of Pleasant Valley, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Clifford E. Farmer, 66, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Silvis. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary.
Lois A. Hoof, 67, of Milan, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
