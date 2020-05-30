053020-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bienvenido "Ben" A. Arboleda Jr., 67, of Rock Island died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Opal M. Cassatt, 93, of Freeport, Ill., formerly of Davenport died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Liberty Village Nursing Home, Freeport, Ill. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.

James William “Bill” Dale, 85, of Rock Island died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Silver Cross, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Thomas Lee Dalton, 69, of Camanche, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Dennis B. “Denny” Haack, 72, of Davenport died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Kenneth W. “Twister” Helmers, 77, of Moline died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his daughter's home, Milan. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.