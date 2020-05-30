053020-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Bienvenido "Ben" A. Arboleda Jr., 67, of Rock Island died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Opal M. Cassatt, 93, of Freeport, Ill., formerly of Davenport died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Liberty Village Nursing Home, Freeport, Ill. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.
James William “Bill” Dale, 85, of Rock Island died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Silver Cross, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Thomas Lee Dalton, 69, of Camanche, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Dennis B. “Denny” Haack, 72, of Davenport died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Kenneth W. “Twister” Helmers, 77, of Moline died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his daughter's home, Milan. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Ruth Huebbe, 87, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Leoba “Lee” Kinney, 94, of Moline died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Gary A. Tague, 82, of Davenport died Friday, May 29, 2020. Arrangements: the Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Mark W. Tague, 67, of Davenport died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Generations of Rock Island, Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Angela Terronez, 95, of Silvis died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Bettendorf Health Care Center. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Willa Jean Simpson, 89, of Davenport died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.
Shirley M. Woolison, 85, of Davenport died Friday, May 29, 2020, at ManorCare Utica Ridge, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
