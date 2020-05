053120-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joanne I. Abbatte, 74, of Bettendorf died Saturday, May 30, 2020, I Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Janice L. Burkley, 75, of Davenport, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at ManorCare, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Vivian H. Conklin, 92, of Davenport, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Country Manor, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Sylvia Garrett, 66, of Colona, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Aspen Rehabilitation and Health Care. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

William C. Ives, 87, of Chapel Hill, N.C., died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Carolina Meadows, Chapel Hill. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Kendra D. Krueger, 35, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home, Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine.

Lawrence A. Maske, 65, of West Branch, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West branch.